New Orleans Saints: Top 5 Senior Bowl Targets

So this weekend the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl kicks off. The Saints will surely be looking for some talent to add in 2017.

WhoDatdish.com has compiled a list of the top five intriguing prospects in Mobile this Saturday. In general, Just to get an invite to the Senior Bowl is an accomplishment in itself. Not everyone gets that invite in the mail. If a player is fortunate enough to get one, he gets a chance to show off against others around the country.

For this reason, this can be very beneficial to any player that decides to participate in the exhibition game. Notably, the players that may get overlooked because of various reasons. It could be a small school. Furthermore, perhaps there were other players that got more notoriety than them. The fact is, that little can be lost by coming to play as a senior.

So the top five that Who Dat Dish has picked this year come from varying backgrounds. On the list includes a speedster, a pass rusher, a shut down corner, a quick big man, and a military addition. These picks are in random order, so the rankings aren’t ranked for relevance in any way.

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Projected 40 yard dash: 4.52

Projected Round: 4-6

With a name like “Corn” there’s a nice ring to add cornerback to that resume. Corn comes from the University of Miami. Surely, there’s one thing that will stick out for scouts. He is undersized. However, while his stature is not huge in the physical sense, he is off the charts athletically. Corn is also a great tackler with exceptional instincts.

Also, he’s not afraid to deliver a blow when needed. Elder may be a good fit to cover the slot receivers. Corn had a total of 55 solo tackles last year and 76 combined tackles. Additionally, he’s had three interceptions in the past couple of years. Finally, add that along with a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Elder even had three sacks as well. Corn Elder could be a steal in the latter rounds. Watch him on the field this weekend.

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 215 lbs.

Projected 40 yard dash: 4.42

Projected Round: 5-FA

A wide receiver from Air Force? College football fans may have some familiarity with Air Force as a running only option team. This is true. That being said, wide receiver may be an exception to the military rule. Robinette is so unique, that it’s impossible to quantify him in any category. Robinette leads the nation in averaging 27.7 yards a catch. He’s also the all-time leader there with 2,528 yards receiving.

“Speed kills” as John Madden use to say, and this guy has the traction. Consequently, When Air Force played in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30th, 2016, the CBS announcers compared him to Calvin Johnson. Say what? Yes, that is correct. His two catches in the game went for 75 yards and 49 yards. If this guy hits an open space, try and get a glimpse of his heels. That’s about all anyone will see. Similarly, he could be a nice secret weapon for the Black and Gold to have.

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 255 lbs.

Projected 40 yard dash: 4.76

Projected Round: 1-3

Welcome a prospect from the Big Ten Conference. Dawuane Smoot comes from the Illini and has a bright future. His stock is rising too. After high school, Smoot was not really highly touted to play football. Smoot came out as three star recruit and was ranked 68th for defensive ends. At this point, Smoot is ranked as high as #2 in many reviews. Quite a jump since his early days as a high school recruit.

In 2016, he had 56 tackles and 15 tackles for a loss. The Saints could use someone that could cause havoc in the backfield for sure. Smoot also had five sacks and two forced fumbles. His speed for being a big guy is supreme. Moreover, he has a great force to push pack the pocket with his drive. Smoot was originally to be thought to go in the third round. Arguably, Smoot could go as high as the first round.

There is no doubt a ton of talent in the draft this year with defensive ends. Watching the draft board will be key, if the Saints want to have a shot at him. It may not be a bad idea to draft two pass rushers in the first three rounds. Although, the Saints need plenty of holes to fill.

Height: 6’7″

Weight: 290 lbs.

Projected 40 yard dash: 4.89

Projected Round: 3-4

Actually, Villanova has a football team. Let’s get that out of the way first. Kpassagnon is the only player from the FCS to make this list. Tanoh may be from a small school, but he’s anything but small. In fact, Tanoh is a little different. He’s the studious business student that also happens to be one of the best players in 30 years at Villanova.

By the same token, Tanoh is on the radar for NFL prospects. Last season he led the league with 19 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks. Tanoh even added a touchdown to his repertoire of many accomplishments. Scouts and general managers have visited the tiny FCS school to see him in person.

There’s not even a doubt anymore that Tanoh will get drafted anymore. In addition, he’s also a student of the game. Tanoh loves to watch film for hours at a time. If his play gets close to his academic abilities, the accounting classes may help with the big paychecks that will come eventually.

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 180 lbs.

Projected 40 yard dash: 4.49

Projected Round: 4-6

Who Dat Nation would fall in love with this little guy. Think somewhere near Warrick Dunn. In any case, scouts are gonna be harsh once again due to his build, but don’t be fooled. Pumphrey averaged over six yards a carry with 2,133 yards and 17 touchdowns. Not to mention, the 27 catches and 231 yards and the guy is off the charts. He also happens to be the all-time leading rusher in NCAA history.

Likewise, if college football history is your thing, Pumphrey’s yards exceeded Tony Dorsett and Ron Dayne. Being in that company alone has to be worth something. Comparatively, another example of a player already in the NFL, Darren Sproles would also be a good comparison. Pumphrey is so quick and fast that as a punt returner he would excel immediately.

Scouts and many coaches put so much emphasis on physical traits, yet the Patriots find guys that have barely played football to be a star in the AFC Championship like Hogan. Dear Black and Gold, just take a hard look at this guy and his accomplishments. To put it in another way, the traits can be tempting, but sometimes a guy comes along and blows the top off. Surprisingly, Drew Brees was doubted plenty of times from high school to college. Most would would say he turned out OK.

