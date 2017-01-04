New Orleans Saints: Top 10 outrageous predictions for 2017

What’s a new year without having a little bit of fun. Some of this may come true. Some of this may be far fetched. Either way here’s the list of headlines that just might make the front page in 2017.

The number one rumor that’s swirling around town is surely Sean Payton. Will he stay or will he go? Obviously, the rumors have been slowed at least this week with the press conference by Sean Payton. He stated without doubt that his intentions are to stay with the Saints the next four years.

That being said, the Saints front office makes a bold move and trades him for picks and cash on January 24th. Payton won’t be too disappointed as the move to California will get him closer to his daughter. The move will shock many but actually it makes a ton of sense. The Los Angeles Rams would no doubt be excited to have a Super Bowl winning coach there. In addition, this opportunity is all about timing. The Saints are offered a boat load to trade the coach and decide to pull the trigger.

There have been factual proof that NFL teams have reached out to Urban Meyer just last year. That was confirmed by Meyer himself. Furthermore, this move would also be about how the season ended for Ohio St. Urban Meyer has done it all except moving to the next level. Also, Meyer has expressed interest in the possibility of coaching on the next level.

Surely, having a future Hall of Famer like Drew Brees would also sweeten the deal. Who Dat Nation would embrace Meyer as well. Coincidentally, there just happens to be two players that came from The Ohio St. University last year. Vonn Bell and Michael Thomas reunite with their old coach.

Wade Phillips is on the free agent market. That’s coming from him. The soon to be 70 year old is not ready to hang up the headset just yet. Wade Phillips is a defensive genius. By the same token, the Saints are in desperate need for a miracle worker. Dennis Allen will stay on board, but Phillips will take full control of the defense. The Saints become automatically a playoff contender with the upgrade.

Ingram’s stock is as high as ever right now. With a new regime coming in Ingram becomes expendable. Wade Phillips persuades Urban Meyer to give up Ingram to stock the defense. With this in mind, the Saints decide to make Hightower the feature back with another rookie back to change things up. See next slide.

If Fournette is on the board, there’s no way the Saints pass on him. The buzz after this pick will simply inject a rush of adrenaline like never before. Having Fournette in the backfield could actually keep Drew Brees playing in New Orleans for 2-3 years. Elway had Terrell Davis and helped him win two Super Bowls. Just saying…

Always a fun time of the year. The Saints get their schedule.

N.Y. Jets

at Green Bay (MNF)

Carolina

at Tampa Bay

New England

at Minnesota

Miami (London)

Bye Week

Washington

at Los Angeles

at Carolina

Detroit

at Atlanta (Thanksgiving)

Chicago

at Buffalo

Tampa

Atlanta

The Saints start off 2-0 with a thrilling 34-31 victory in overtime against the Green Bay Packers. Drew Brees tossed 4 TDs and Wil Lutz hits the game winner as time expires. The Saints continue to look dominant after last week’s shredding of the Jets 41-10.

The Saints have hit the halfway point at 5-3. Furthermore, the defensive improvements have been tremendous. Also, the defense ranks in the top 10 in yards given up and turnover ratio. Wade Phillips has come in and has totally revamped the defense.

On Thanksgiving Day the Saints get their revenge against the “Dirty Birds.” The Black and Gold thoroughly dominate the Falcons 30-13. Additionally, the Saints’ defense continues to be the story for 2017. Vonn Bell and Delvin Breaux both score on interception returns. Unquestionably, the Saints look to be the better team on this day. In 2017 the Saints look playoff worthy.

Finally, the New Orleans Saints make a return to the playoffs. Who Dat Nation is simply ecstatic with joy at the end of 2017. Moreover, the streak of 7-9 seasons are finally over. The road was long. The journey seemed to last forever. However, in the end, the city of New Orleans can be proud again of this team.

