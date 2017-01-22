New Orleans Saints: Senior Bowl Profile Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

In a recently released mock draft, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has the Saints drafting LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White at pick 11. WhoDatDish.com takes a look at the pick who will be playing in the Senior Bowl on January 28 in Mobile, Alabama.

Daniel Jeremiah’s complete mock draft can be found here. In his own mock draft, NFL.com’s Mel Kiper, Jr. has the Saints selecting Alabama middle linebacker Reuben Foster at 11. Jeremiah has Foster going at number nine to the Bengals and the Saints addressing another rather large need. Nevertheless, many analysts see a pass rushing defense end as a bigger issue for the Black and Gold.

White was a five-star recruit out of Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, Louisiana playing both quarterback and cornerback. He had an amazing four-year run for the Tigers. In his freshman season he played in 13 games, starting 11 with 55 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Over the course of his career in Baton Rouge, White has totaled 132 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 20 pass break-ups, four interceptions and a sack.

In his last two seasons he’s worn the number 18 jersey, which has been awarded to players who show outstanding leadership.

As a punt returner White has 44 returns for 493 yards, an 11.2 yard per return average, and two touchdowns.

When serious mock drafts first started coming out toward the end of the 2016 NFL regular season, the two highest rated cornerbacks were Florida’s Quincy Wilson and Teez Tabor. That has changed recently as Tre’Davious White’s stock has skyrocketed.

He was considered to be a late first round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft but decided to return to school for his senior season. That has only elevated his stock.

His skill set will be on display for Who Dat Nation to decide for themselves (though many Who Dats are also LSU fans and have likely formed a favorable opinion) at the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday January 28th.

White will be playing for the South squad coached by new Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Greg Williams, a man well-known to Saints fans as the man who coached the Black and Gold defense in their Super Bowl victory and later became the villain of Bountygate.

Tre’Davious White has demonstrated outstanding lock-down coverage skills throughout his career at LSU. Listed at 6’0″ and 193 lbs. and running a 4.53 40-yard dash, he has the size and strength to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage and excel at helping against the run game.

Add to his coverage skills the ability to be effective as a punt returner, and White would certainly seem to possess a skill set of which the Saints could make immediate use in 2017. If the Saints can prove to effectively bolster their pass rush through free agency and Rueben Foster is off the board, Tre’Davious White would certainly be a smart choice by the Who Dats at pick 11 on April 28th. He could contend for a starting job with P.J. Williams and Delvin Breaux from day one.

