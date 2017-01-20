New Orleans Saints: Mardi Gras Replaces Super Bowl Void

The city of New Orleans will have to settle for Mardi Gras parades this year. Who Dat Nation will have to come to grips with grieving by watching the carnival floats pass by. Another Super Bowl parade will have to wait another year.

The Mardi Gras season is here thankfully. This time of year, there is always a festive mood in the city. Of course, there was a time when the Black and Gold had a celebratory parade for a Super Bowl. It’s hard to believe that nearly 10 years have nearly gone by since then.

Remember the the good ole days? People lined up 15 people deep in the freezing cold to see the New Orleans Saints. At the time, they were the Super Bowl Champions. A spectator said it best from a Nola.com article back in 2010.

“We have endured the American nightmare, Its our time to live the American dream.”

The city was electric then. People were dancing and singing in the streets. Players were tossing beads. Almost 800,000 people lined up in the streets to see the dream come true. The feeling of always being the runner up or the “Aints” were erased from our minds from then on.

The Saints that year were world beaters. Toasts were made by Drew Brees. The Lombardi Trophy had arrived right here in New Orleans. The world watched as fans were all besides themselves. Another fan described it.

“It was wilder than Mardi Gras.”

The date was February 9th, 2010. That was then, and this is now. In any case, Who Dat Nation will be out again soon to catch beads, doubloons, and trinkets. Similarly, there will be plenty of dancing and singing. However, the magic moment that happened about seven years ago was maybe a “once in a lifetime” experience. Maybe the Saints can pull it all together in 2017. It would be nice to see this one more time.

