New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees in Pro Bowl After All

The absurdity of Drew Brees not being named to the 2017 Pro Bowl is being remedied but it’s bittersweet.

With Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan making it to his first Super Bowl, he won’t be able to fulfill his role as one of the NFC quarterbacks selected to participate in the upcoming Pro Bowl. Step in Saints’ future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

It’s something of a consolation prize and comes at the cost of the Saints’most bitter rival making it to the game of games, and the Black and Gold will be sitting at home.

Most saw the slight of Brees as an outrage when he didn’t make the Pro Bowl roster, while Cowboys rookie signal caller Dak Prescott did make the grade. Prescott’s numbers were nowhere close to what Brees put up in 2016.

It’s not just a matter of who’s paid their dues. For the season, Brees completed a whopping 70% of his passes for 4,208 yards, 37 TDs and 15 INTs for a passer rating of 101.7.

In contrast, Prescott threw for 3,667 yards at a 67.3% clip with 23 TDs and 4 INTs. Sure his passer rating was better (104.9) due to fewer interceptions but … come on. That was behind the Cowboys offensive line with an outstanding running game in support.

It still doesn’t feel the same coming off yet another 7-9 season for the Saints, but it does feel a little bit like justice. In any case, Who Dat Nation will at least see a little bit more black and gold this year. One more little nugget before the 2017-18 season kicks off officially.

The Pro Bowl will air January 29th at 8 pm Eastern on ESPN.

