New Orleans Saints: 2017 Schedule Released

The 2017 NFL schedule might not be here yet, but the New Orleans Saints are ready to move on. With a 7-9 record, the team needs to look forward.

The 2016 NFL season was terrible for the New Orleans Saints. The team went 7-9, finishing in 3rd place in the NFC South. Beginning with four straight preseason losses and third straight regular season losses, the Saints are no doubt, looking towards the future. 2017 does seem to be brighter for the team as well.

Despite the four preseason losses, the Saints seemed poised to have a great year with talented rookies, a stacked offense, and a decent defense. Unfortunately, the Saints were marred by missed opportunities including missed field goals like in their season opener, costly interceptions and failed fourth-quarter comebacks.

Brees continued to play at a consistently elite level with his best game coming in week six. He passed for 465 yards and threw four touchdowns to one interception. His chemistry with Cooks and Snead continued into this season and he even found a new favorite target. Michael Thomas was easily one of the team’s breakout rookies on offense.

Defensively, the team upgraded from Rob Ryan to Dennis Allen. Allen was able to bring the talent out of their defense. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to keep the team healthy. With playmakers like Von Bell, Nick Fairley, and Craig Robertson though, the defense was decent but not good enough to match the offense. With the draft a week away, defense is what’s predicted for the Saints to pick in the first round.

With an improved defense and Brees still around, here’s what they’ll face, the New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2017 season:

The #Saints open the season on Monday Night Football! pic.twitter.com/foFyFWU16w — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 21, 2017

With their additions in free agency, the New Orleans Saints look to break their streak of 7-9 seasons. Even with the loss of Brandin Cooks, the team still has a chance and the draft brings renewed hope. If the Saints can draft well and keep their players healthy, the NFC South could be theirs for the taking.

