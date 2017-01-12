New Los Angeles Chargers logo a work in progress

The sudden announcement of the San Diego Chargers’s move to Los Angeles has left the franchise scrambling to facilitate a smooth transition. A recently released and criticized logo design is one area the team is dedicating extra attention to.

Word of the former-San Diego Chargers heading 120 miles north on I-5 to become the Los Angeles Chargers came last night and was made official Thursday morning.

Changes to the team’s Twitter account and a new logo were released along with the plans to move the team, though ESPN’s Darren Rovell is reporting that the logo is still under further review from the NFL.

Source: Chargers logo is a working logo and has not been approved by the NFL. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 12, 2017

Recalling the logo may be a blessing in disguise for the relocating franchise. The design was skewered on social media for its lack of originality and similarity to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Lightning logos. Even the Los Angeles Times joined the bashing by publishing a headline “Chargers apparently devoted about five minutes to designing their new logo.” The writer, Houston Mitchell, took it a step further to identify exactly who he felt was behind the logo’s inception.

“You know that kid in high school who would wait until the last minute to do a book report, and then copy the Cliff Notes or cut and paste his report from Wikipedia? Well, that kid grew up and apparently designs logos for the Chargers now.”

Ouch. Here’s a sampling of what Twitter users had to say about the L.A. Chargers new look.

Great job with that new logo design #Chargers ???? pic.twitter.com/F4zaoOJ4RL — Cody (@codyjscott) January 12, 2017

CHARGERS EXEC: New Logo People! We need ideas! INTERN: Aye bruh, you ever played Tecmo Bowl? pic.twitter.com/GkkAccGgix — Roy Wood Jr-Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 12, 2017

Chargers reveal arduous design process behind new logo pic.twitter.com/8Tz6OmMHZ6 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 12, 2017

Exclusive look at the other logo LA @Chargers were considering pic.twitter.com/xABETDzqpm — Chris Hassel (@hasselESPN) January 12, 2017

Joking aside, the L.A. Chargers have their work cut out for them on the football end of things. A new head coach is needed to guide the Chargers to some level of respectability while the organization still has a viable Phillip Rivers under center and young defensive playmakers in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa.

Los Angeles has now been awarded two franchises within a calendar year–a chief objective of the NFL–but neither have performed well enough to demand national attention. Both team’s served as the lone wins for the woeful San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns and went a combined 20-44 over the past two seasons. The NFL is hoping for these franchises to turn a corner before the stadium is finished in 2019 to give fans reasons to attend games outside of the glitzy new features.

