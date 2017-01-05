New Jaguars Head Coach Must Have Offensive Mindset

The new Jacksonville Jaguar head coach must be from the offensive side. The coaches from the defensive side tend to be more vanilla and conservative on offense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have scheduled interviews to fill the vacant head coach position. Jacksonville has hired Jed Hughes to help find the new coach. The new coach must have an offensive mindset and win games.

Former Jaguar defensive coordinator (2003-2007) Mike Smith will get an interview. He left the Jaguars to become the Atlanta Falcons head coach. Smith’s record was 66-46 from 2008-2014. He was fired due to back to back losing seasons.

Since the Jacksonville defense is better than the offense, the new coach should be able to re-build the offense. Maybe Tom Coughlin should get the nod since he built the original Jaguar offense. Coughlin has two Super Bowl rings and groomed Eli Manning into a top tier NFL quarterback.

Doug Marrone and Anthony Lynn will get interviews. Both guys finished the season as interim head coaches in Jacksonville and Buffalo, respectively. Lynn may get the job in Buffalo because of the player support. Marrone might head West if he impresses San Francisco.

Three Candidates Who Would Be Good Hires As The New Jaguar Head Coach

First, Harold Goodwin deserves the chance to be the next head coach. He has spent time under Arizona Cardinal head coach Bruce Arians in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Arizona. He has worked with quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer. Seems like he would know how to fix Blake Bortles.

Next Josh McDaniels is the current flavor of the month. Currently, he is the New England Patriots offensive coordinator. Anybody who coaches Tom Brady has to know offense! McDaniels drafted Tim Tebow during his tenure as the Denver Bronco head coach. Could it be that McDaniels the offensive opposite of defensive guru Gus Bradley?

Third, Kyle Shanahan is a popular choice to become the new Jaguar head coach. It appears that Shanahan is looking to become the Broncos head coach, as was his father Mike. He has never been the head coach and that would a big minus for the Jaguars. Some other team should take that risk.

Jacksonville should be very careful selecting the new coach. Pittsburgh’s Todd Haley and Stanford University head coach David Shaw would be interesting hires. Hopefully the Jaguars get this hire right because nobody wants to be looking again in a few years.

This article originally appeared on