New England Patriots: Winning Helps Martellus Bennett Deal with Injury

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett has been on the injury report since Week 5. However, winning helps him forget about the pain.

Since Week 5, New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett has been on the injury report with an ankle injury. Despite dealing with the ankle injury, Bennett hasn’t missed a game this season for the Patriots.

One of the things that are helping him deal with the pain throughout the week is the winning on Sunday’s. The Patriots have a 12-2 record through 14 games, and that winning has helped him cope.

“I’m excited. I have a lot on my mind, so it makes it a little better. When you’re losing, you hurt more,” he said Thursday to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

After the win against the Denver Broncos, Bennett was extremely excited, and for good reason. The win against the Broncos was a big indicator that the Patriots are poised for great things this postseason.

“I’m over it. It was good while it lasted. Good one night stand,” he said to Reiss with the type of humor that has been the norm in his interactions with reporters. “You enjoy it when it’s there [and then] things keep going. For me, it was like ‘it was a good moment,’ but get focused, get back on the train and get finished what we started.’”

In his first season with the Patriots, Bennett has been very good. He has totaled 50 receptions, 649 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns. Due to the absence of Rob Gronkowski for most of the season, Bennett has been a huge part of the Patriots offense.

With the playoffs right around the corner, expect to see Bennett continue to play a big role in the offense. Due to the injured ankle, the Patriots would likely wish to have home-field advantage wrapped up prior to having to play the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. If that is the case, Bennett could get some rest in the final game of the season.

