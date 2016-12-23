New England Patriots vs New York Jets: 5 Questions with The Jet Press

The New England Patriots will be facing the New York Jets in Week 16. We recently sat down with Luis Tirado Jr. of The Jets Press to ask a few questions about the Jets.

In Week 16, the New England Patriots will be playing their final regular season game of the season at home. While the Patriots will be playing games at home in the playoffs, they will look to send their regular season ticket holders home happy with a win against the Jets.

We recently sat down with Luis Tirado Jr. of TheJetPress.com and also NFLSpinZone to talk about the game.

NZ: The Jets played the Patriots tough in the first game, can we expect to see that again with a new starting QB?

LTJ: As much as I hate to say it, it’s highly doubtful. The Jets have been a flat out disaster this season and it’s hard to imagine them even having a chance against the Patriots. Considering that Petty is also dealing with a bruised chest injury, this will more than likely be another holiday blowout thanks to the Patriots.

NZ: The Jets offensive line has really struggled the past few weeks. Do you see any way they can protect Petty this week?

LTJ: Sorry to sound like I’m negative but the truth of the reality is that Petty got pretty banged up last week against the Miami Dolphins. Hopefully, they can come together and keep Petty upright but the pass rush of the Patriots is pretty good and I predict another sub-par outing by him this weekend.

NZ: With the Jets’ season over, what position do you think they’ll target in the first round?

LTJ: It’ll be a boring pick but it must be done for the future which will be a premier offensive lineman. Their offensive line is aging and pretty banged up so it makes sense to bolster it with a top draft pick that can be an anchor for years to come.

NZ: Bilal Powell wasn’t much of a factor in the first game. What has changed in the last few weeks? LTJ: It was pretty much Forte’s injury and inability to make consistent plays that made the Jets finally turn to Powell. It’s a shame it took this long since Powell can flat out ball but again, offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has lost his touch and creativity this season. Had he designed more plays around the awesome skill-set of Powell, maybe they would have won a few more games this season. NZ: What will be the final score and who will be the MVP of the game? LTJ: Patriots completely go Madden-like on the Jets and drop them 38-7. MVP, of course, goes to Tom Brady who will as usual against the Jets, play lights out football.

A big thanks to Luis for taking the time to sit down with us to talk about the upcoming game. Make sure to check out his work on both TheJetPress and NFLSpinZone

This article originally appeared on