New England Patriots: Tom Brady Wins Multiple PFF Awards

Pro Football Focus recently released their awards for the 2016 season. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was the recipient of a few awards.

Despite being suspended for the first four games of the season, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had arguably his best season. In 2016, he totaled an 11-1 record as a starter. Also, he threw 28 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.

That ratio set a new NFL record, as the 14:1 ratio broke Nick Foles’ record. Overall, it was a near-perfect regular season for Brady.

Pro Football Focus recently announced their award winners for the 2016 season, and Brady’s great season was recognized. Brady was the named the best player in the league, best offensive player in the league, and also the passer in the league.

Here’s what Pro Football Focus had to say about Brady’s amazing season.

In case you were wondering, the best player in the NFL was also the best player on offense. Tom Brady’s mastery of the Patriots’ offense and efficiency of passing this season was peerless. His interception rate on the season was just 0.5 percent, the third-best mark in NFL history, and he threw four more touchdown passes than the two players ahead of him (Damon Huard in 2006 and Josh McCown in 2013) put together. Quarterbacks often strive for mistake-free football, and this season from Brady may be as close as anybody has ever come to actually achieving that.

Brady receiving these awards from Pro Football Focus doesn’t mean that he will be coming home with an actual MVP award this season. Many of the MVP voters are the same that voted for the All-Pro teams. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was first-team all-pro for quarterbacks, likely indicating that he will be the MVP.

Both Brady and Ryan had amazing seasons in 2016. Finally, in the Super Bowl, they will be facing off head-to-head for the Lombardi Trophy.

