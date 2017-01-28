New England Patriots: Tom Brady Sr. Rips Roger Goodell

Tom Brady Sr. recently let NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell know exactly how he feels about the suspension of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

This season, one of the most shocking things was the four-game suspension of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. As part of the deflate-gate scandal, Brady was suspended for the first four games of the season.

Brady’s dad, Tom Brady Sr. recently had an interview with KRON, and ripped NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Here’s what Brady Sr. had to say.

“When it happens to your son, it’s a whole different context,” Brady Sr. said to KRON. “Or your daughter or any one of your kids and I think any parent kind of understands that. They’d rather take the slings and arrows in the heart than have their kids take it. For what the league did to him (Tom Brady) and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I’m concerned.” “He went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs,” Brady Sr. said to KRON. “He got suspended because the court said that he could, Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That’s what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.

One of the things that many are looking forward to is the trophy presentation after the Super Bowl. Furthermore, Goodell normally hands the trophy over to the team, and it would be extremely awkward to see him have to hand it to Brady. Brady’s father also had his own opinion on that.

“It should be an honor because somebody that has Roger Goodell’s ethics doesn’t belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on,” Brady Sr. said to KRON.

The comments by Brady’s dad are certainly harsh. However, all parents would likely say the same thing considering what Goodell did to Brady. In the Super Bowl, we certainly know Brady Sr. will be hoping his son gets revenge.

