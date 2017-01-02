New England Patriots: Tom Brady Solidifies MVP Season vs Dolphins

The New England Patriots were able to finish the season with an impressive 14-2 record. For Tom Brady, he hopes to win another MVP award.

It was another fantastic regular season for the New England Patriots. Despite quarterback Tom Brady being suspended for the first four games of the regular season, the Patriots were able to clinch home-field throughout the playoffs.

A lot of credit has to be given to the coaching staff and Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett. If not for starting the season 3-1 without Brady, the Patriots wouldn’t have been in a position to be the best team in the AFC.

In the final game of the regular season, Brady was able to finish his season on a very strong note. In the 35-14 win against the Dolphins, Brady totaled 276 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. As the best team in the AFC, Brady has had the team success being in his favor for his MVP quest this season.

Now that the regular season is over, Brady has finished with one of the best statistical seasons of his career. In 12 games, Brady totaled 28 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. That ratio is the best in league history, as he just passed Nick Foles who threw 27 touchdown passes and two interceptions a few years ago.

Brady does have some competition for the MVP award mostly from the teams in the NFC. Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan have both had excellent seasons for their teams. The strong play of late has placed both of them also in the conversation.

Due to Brady being suspended, he clearly didn’t have the chance to accumulate as many stats as either of them. What Brady does have in his favor is an 11-1 record as a starter this season. Also, he has the best single-season touchdown to interception ratio.

The game against the Dolphins gave the Patriots home-field advantage. However, it should have also been enough to get Brady the 2016 MVP award for his great season.

