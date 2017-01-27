New England Patriots: Tom Brady Says Patriots Drafting Him was ‘Magical’

Seventeen years ago, the New England Patriots took a waiver on a scrawny kid from the University of Michigan in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft with pick #199.

His name? Tom Brady.

Seventeen years later, it has become the most successful marriage in all of professional sports.

Brady was asked about his thoughts of coach Bill Belichick also celebrating his 17 year anniversary of being hired by the team. Needless to say, the duo have been a brilliant combination together since day one.

“We came in at the same time. It was our first year together,” Brady said. “I wasn’t drafted at the time obviously of that announcement but when they picked me I had to look on a map to see where the New England Patriots played because I had never been this far east. But it was a magical day in my life and I know for Patriot fans having Coach [Bill] Belichick come to this team was the best thing for this franchise. He has been a great coach, a great leader for our team along with Mr. [Robert] Kraft and Jonathan [Kraft]. It always starts at the top.”

Brady was then asked about how his relationship with Belichick has changed over the years and what it means for their preparation this week as the team prepares to head to Houston for the Super Bowl.

“We’ve had a good run. We’ve got to keep it going. This is an important week for us. It’s a lot of practice the next couple days and then obviously with the start of Super Bowl week there’s a lot of hoopla that goes into that. This is the biggest game of the year and it’s our opportunity to be at our best and not let anything get in the way of what our goal is, because I’ve been a part of a few of these that we’ve lost and it has been pretty crappy to think about those memories, so hopefully we can make it a great outcome.”

Patriot fans are hoping for a great outcome as well. With a fifth Super Bowl victory, both Brady and Belichick would be able to solidify their legacies as two of the greatest ever to have graced a football field.

A week from Sunday evening, we’ll find out.

