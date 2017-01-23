Tom Brady won’t reveal what he’ll say to Roger Goodell if he wins the Super Bowl

After Tom Brady was suspended for the first four games of the season for his role in Deflategate, it was only fitting that he’d make it all the way to Houston for Super Bowl LI. This year was deemed the “revenge tour” by many, suggesting Brady is out to get back at commissioner Roger Goodell for his questionable ban.

Well, he’s made it to Houston and is 60 minutes away from forcing Goodell to hand him the Lombardi Trophy on the podium at NRG Stadium. It would be fairly awkward, considering the broken relationship between the Patriots and Goodell, and Brady can’t wait for it to happen.

He was asked about what he might say to Goodell if the Patriots were to win it all on Feb. 5, to which he said this:

“Hopefully we’ll finish the deal. Hopefully we can finish it off and we’ll see. Maybe I’ll tell you after,” Brady said on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan. “But I don’t want to get into winning something before we’ve won it, because it’s going to be hard to win this thing.”

Goodell would likely present the trophy to owner Robert Kraft, but Brady would also be on the platform with him. And if he were to win MVP, which he likely would in the event of a Patriots victory, Goodell would be forced to face Brady and hand him the hardware.

During Sunday’s game, which the commissioner was not in attendance for, fans started a chant about Goodell. They repeatedly said “Roger” over and over as his name rang throughout the stadium. It was impossible to ignore, but Brady said he didn’t hear it.

“I didn’t hear that chant,” Brady said. “I did hear them singing to Bon Jovi though — that was pretty cool.”