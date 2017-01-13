New England Patriots: Tom Brady Praises Matt Ryan for Incredible Year

A recent All-Pro vote indicates that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t going to win the NFL MVP Award. How does he feel about this?

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has had an exceptional season. Due to the success of the Patriots, he has emerged as an MVP candidate this season despite being suspended.

However, the suspension is likely what will be costing Brady the MVP award this season. Due to great seasons by Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers, they were, of course, able to accumulate more stats with the extra four games. Even though Brady set a league record for touchdown to interception ratio, he doesn’t appear to be likely to win the MVP.

The voting for the AP All-Pro team had Ryan as the first-team quarterback. With these being the same voters for the MVP, it appears that it will be Ryan walking away with the honors. Even though Brady would surely like to win the award, he believes that Ryan is certainly well-deserving.

“I’ve been fortunate to win it [2007, 2010], so it’s a very cool thing because you think about how far you’ve come as a player. Everyone starts and kind of has their own football experience. To realize, ‘Man, I won that award — they only choose one guy and they chose me’ is very cool. But I think Matt has had an incredible year. I think he is as deserving as anybody. He’s got that team playing well,” Brady said via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Even if Brady doesn’t win the MVP award, it doesn’t take away from his great regular season. Many players his age aren’t even in the NFL anymore, let alone able to return with no rust from a four-game suspension.

While winning the MVP would be nice, Brady would certainly rather add another ring to his collection. Just because he might not win the NFL MVP, it doesn’t mean that he won’t be walking away with some hardware in February.

