New England Patriots: Tom Brady Defends Odell Beckham Jr

One of the biggest stories of Wild Card weekend was Odell Beckham Jr. being in Miami. What did New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady think about the trip?

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady defended New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr for his decision to fly down to Miami on an off-day. However, a poor performance by Beckham in the playoffs has many criticizing the trip. Brady also admits that he has done similar trips when he was younger.

“Well, it’s a tricky situation,” Brady said on WEEI in Boston. “Players are off, everyone decides what they want to do in their off time. When I was young I did a lot of things that when I look back, I wish I probably wouldn’t have done — flying cross-country, things like that. It just wasn’t publicized.

“It’s up for every team to decide and Coach Belichick for example, last week we worked Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and then had the weekend to rest a little bit, rest our bodies, and then we’re in today for work. The Chiefs, they had the whole week off. Every team has a different personality and obviously when you win, it takes care of all those things. It sucks when you lose.”

Brady mentions that he has done similar things in the past. However, Beckham’s poor performance on Sunday will now forever be linked to him partying in Miami. Even though the trip had likely nothing to do with his play, it wasn’t a good look for Beckham. In the loss, Beckham totaled three dropped passes. Also, he only totaled four receptions and 28 receiving yards. Overall, it was an awful playoff debut.

“I flew out because I was from California and when I had off time that is where I went,” he said. “Looking back there was one time I was actually injured pretty good and I decided to do it. I landed and stayed overnight and I realized, ‘[Shoot], I better fly back’ and I flew back the next morning because it wasn’t a very smart decision. You’re younger, you don’t have all the experience that you have and I am at a point doing this as long as I have, I cherish the opportunity that we have. I am putting everything into it. I will have time at the end of the year to do things I need to do, but right now it focuses on what my job is and that is to put everything I have into this week.”

For Brady, he isn’t about to make any wild trips with the playoffs starting for the Patriots on Saturday. Brady is laser focused on winning a Super Bowl, and he knows what it takes to do that.

