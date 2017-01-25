New England Patriots: Star Wide Receiver Praises Matt Patricia

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gets plenty of praise. Brandon Marshall of the New York Jets believes another coach should get credit.

The New England Patriots have had a very successful season on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. As the head coach, Bill Belichick as received a lot of credit for the success of the team. However, New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall believes that defensive coordinator Matt Patricia deserves more credit.

“I’m so sick and tired of everyone talking about Coach [Bill] Belichick. Yes, he is great,” Marshall said via WEEI.com. “The reason why I’m so sick and tired of everyone talking about Coach Belichick is because they think he does everything and he’s the only one in the building that’s working. They have a defensive coordinator by the name of Matt Patricia in New England, who’s awesome. He has the best third-down defense, and it’s not because of statistics. It’s because of the creativity.”

This season, the Patriots’ defense has excelled under Patricia. In the regular season, they ranked third in the NFL in total rushing yards. Also, they were ranked first in the NFL in points allowed. Due to the success of the defense, Patricia did generate some interest as a head coaching candidate. However, he was overshadowed by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

While both will be back next season, they will both likely be considered two of the best head coaching candidates for next season. It has been extremely impressive what Patricia has been able to with the defense. Despite trading their best pass-rusher in Jamie Collins during the season, the Patriots’ defense has arguably improved since that move.

Patricia and the defense will have the difficult task of stopping the high-powered Atlanta Falcons offense in Super Bowl 51. However, they have met every challenge this season head on.

