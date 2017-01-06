New England Patriots: Six Players Named to Pro Football Focus All-Pro Team

The New England Patriots finished with the best record in the AFC, and it’s not hard to figure out why after they had multiple players land on Pro Football Focus All-Pro Team.

After beating the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, the New England Patriots were able to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. This was a goal of the Patriots going into the season, and it was mission accomplished.

Pro Football Focus recently released their All-Pro team, and the Patriots are well-represented. Along with the Seattle Seahawks, the Patriots have the most players on the list for Pro Football Focus with six.

On the first-team, quarterback Tom Brady and cornerback Malcolm Butler are the representatives. Brady is in line for an MVP award this season, as he has played excellent since returning from his suspension. While the suspension may hurt Brady’s MVP chances, it didn’t stop him from being on the first-team for Pro Football Focus. The nearly perfect season from Brady had him selected over Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers.

Here’s what Pro Football Focus had to say about the great season from Brady:

With Tom Brady suspended for the first four games of the season, everyone expected him to return with a point to prove. The veteran QB has done exactly that, posting the highest-graded season of the past decade at PFF, and showing simply a staggering display of efficient passing. He threw just two interceptions during the regular season, and despite missing those four games, posted 28 touchdowns. Brady didn’t record a bad game all season and was the model for elite play. Falcons QB Matt Ryan can count himself unfortunate to slip to the second team, and in any other year, would likely be the first name here, but we couldn’t look past the grade that Brady earned once he got back on the field.

For Bulter, he joins former Patriots cornerback Aquib Talib as a first-team cornerback. Since making a name for himself in the Super Bowl, Butler has become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

On the second-team, the Patriots had four players. Marcus Cannon, James Develin, Devin McCourty, and Dont’a Hightower all received the honors. Overall, it was an outstanding season for the Patriots. With three players on both offense and defense receiving the honors, it is clear that the Patriots have been balanced this season. Now, these six players will be trying to help the Patriots bring a Super Bowl back to New England.

