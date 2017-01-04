New England Patriots Rumors: Josh McDaniels No.1 Option for 49ers

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is one of the possible candidates for a head coaching job this offseason. Which team has him as their No.1 option?

With the success of the New England Patriots, it is expected that their talented coordinators will be candidates for head coaching jobs this offseason. On the offensive side of the ball, Josh McDaniels is one of the most sought after coaches this offseason.

Due to the Patriots once again having a great season on the offensive side of the ball, McDaniels has earned the reputation of being one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL. This season, McDaniels was able to work his magic without Tom Brady for four games this season. The Patriots were able to go 3-1 in those games, and we also saw the rise of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Even though McDaniels failed in Denver as the head coach, he will certainly be a head coach in the NFL once again. As the hiring processes have begun, McDaniels has emerged as the No.1 option for the San Francisco 49ers according to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report.

After cleaning out their front office and firing Chip Kelly, the 49ers are in a total rebuild. Unfortunately for them, there isn’t much talent on the team to lure in a head coach. Due to the success of McDaniels in New England, he doesn’t need to simply take the first job offered to him.

With other teams looking for head coaches, McDaniels will have better options than the 49ers if he chooses so. The 49ers have been a mess of a franchise in recent years, and that might not be the ideal landing spot for McDaniels.

While McDaniels is focused on helping the Patriots win a Super Bowl this season, he will also be thinking about his future. A head coaching job will certainly come for McDaniels, but he would be wise to wait for the right situation.

