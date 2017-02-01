New England Patriots: Roger Goodell Bristles with Boston Media

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held his annual ‘State of the League’ address on Wednesday and touched on a bevy topics from concussions, domestic violence, and, of course, Deflategate.

Goodell has been firm with his opinion that the league acted appropriately with regards to the penalties levied out to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and has defended his use of power allotted to him by the CBA.

But when the Boston media pressed Goodell on his role in the scandal and whether his opinions have changed, Goodell appeared to become irked.

First, the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin asked Goodell if he regretted the way Deflategate played out. Goodell was having none of that.

“No,” Goodell said. “We had a violation. We went through a process. We applied the discipline in accordance with our process. It was litigated, as you know, expansively, and validated by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Then, a little while later, the Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy asked about Goodell’s noticeable absence from Gillette Stadium, where he has not been since the 2014 AFC Championship game which started Deflategate.

“I would tell you that it’s not awkward at all for me. We have a job to do,” he said. “We do our job. As I said, there was a violation. We applied a process and discipline and we came to the conclusion that was supported by the facts and by the courts.

When CSN New England’s Tom E. Curran then corrected Goodell that the courts did not uphold the NFL’s investigation into Brady’s alleged actions, but rather they reaffirmed his unilateral power vested to him in the CBA, Goodell appeared to be annoyed.

“Tom, if you look at the Second Circuit Court, the decision they said is there were compelling, yet overwhelming facts here. That’s the point I just made,” he said.

Goodell has rarely shown much emotion in any of his public appearances, typically displaying a stoic look and monotone speech, so his frustration today certainly shows his annoyance at how many questions he still receives about Deflategate.

After the exchange, Goodell had had enough and called on the NFL’s “Play 60” campaign winner, a seventh grader named Sophie, and walked out.

