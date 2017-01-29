New England Patriots: Pro Bowler Offers Advice to Stop Falcons

Stopping the Atlanta Falcons’ offense is going to be challenging for the New England Patriots. However, one Pro Bowler explained why his team had success against them.

Coming into Super Bowl 51, the New England Patriots will be trying to create a plan to stop the Atlanta Falcons’ offense. While the Falcons’ offense is certainly one to be feared, the Patriots’ defense has been very good this season.

In the regular season, the Patriots had the No.1 defense in points allowed this season. Also, they were ranked third in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed. According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, stopping the Falcons on the ground is key to slowing down their defense.

“You gotta stop the run and make them one-dimensional,” Buccaneers star defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said to Connor Orr of NFL.com. “Matty Ice is Matty Ice, but if you make it to where he’s one-dimensional, where Matt Ryan has to beat you by himself, that’s your only shot. But if you give them a run-pass option, you’re going to have a long day. “You can really open up your playbook on defense when all they can do is pass.”

In the Buccaneers’ Week 1 win against the Falcons, they held them to just 52 team rushing yards. Now, Matt Ryan did throw for over 300 passing yards, but that was in a loss. Like the Buccaneers were able to accomplish, making an offense one-dimensional is certainly a good thing.

While Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ passing is great, even they can be slowed down a bit. Without a running game, the Falcons would become predictable. With a strong passing defense as well, the Patriots capable of slowing the Falcons down on both fronts. Seeing what the Patriots decide to do on defense will be interesting to watch. With a great rushing defense, trying to make the Falcons one-dimensional would be a solid gameplan for the Patriots.

