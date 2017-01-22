New England Patriots Open as Favorites in Super Bowl 51

The New England Patriots will be facing the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. Will they be favorites in the game?

After a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game, the New England Patriots are on to Super Bowl 51. In the big game, they will be facing Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons. Like the Patriots, the Falcons have been playing some great football.

As expected, the Patriots have opened up as slight favorites in Super Bowl 51. According to Covers.com, the Patriots have opened up as three-point favorites in the game. All season, the Patriots have been excellent at covering the spread, and they will look to finish the season strong.

Against the spread this season, the Patriots are 15-3, which was the best of any team in the NFL this season. Even though the Patriots have been fantastic against the spread, the Falcons have done well as well with a 12-6 record against the spread.

In the playoffs, both teams were able to cover in both of their games. Also, the Patriots and Falcons both went over the total in each game. Despite having a total set at 60 in the NFC Championship Game, the Falcons were able to pass that with ease. With the Super Bowl being indoors, both offenses will likely be on display in this game.

With two weeks before the game, it will be interesting to see how the line moves in the Super Bowl. Considering the success of both teams, having the Patriots as three-point favorites seems like a reasonable opening number. However, that number might change in the coming days.

This article originally appeared on