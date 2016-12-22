New England Patriots: Michael Floyd Talks about DUI, Joining Pats

While the New England Patriots are focusing on wrapping up home field advantage throughout the playoffs over the next two weeks, it’s their newest wide receiver who is grabbing the biggest headlines in Boston.

Recently acquired WR Michael Floyd has a had a whirlwind two weeks. He was arrested on December 12, 2016 and charged with DUI after police officers found him passed out at a red light in his vehicle. He was released by his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, two days later before being picked up off waivers by the Patriots the following day.

TMZ Sports footage of an inebriated Floyd has gone viral since it was released this past Monday, and it highlights some of the reasoning the Cardinals had in releasing him. On Wednesday, it was made public that Floyd’s Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) at 0.217 was nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday acknowledged that he didn’t have any prior knowledge of Floyd’s BAC, but that it didn’t change his opinion on acquiring the talent, but mercurial receiver.

“Yeah, again, he’s in a legal situation, “Belichick said when asked about when the BAC level would change his opinion on Floyd’s acquisition. “I can’t comment on his legal situation.” “Appreciate you asking about it, though, I really do,” he offered, wryly.

Floyd, for his part, spoke with the New England media for the first time Thursday. The Patriots are preparing for their game against the New York Jets on Saturday and Floyd has been a full participant in practice all week. It is unclear if he will make his Patriots debut this weekend.

“I think in life everyone makes mistakes,” he said when asked about his experience last week. “I think right now it is about learning about that mistake. I couldn’t be in a better position right now with this team. the guys that they have around here are keeping me focused on working hard.”

While New England has enjoyed a five game winning streak and are eyeing the top seed in the AFC, Floyd has had his worst season as a pro, catching 33 passes for 446 yards and 4 TDs. He’s hoping he can turn that around in a winning organization like the Patriots.

“I am excited. I couldn’t be in a better place. Being on a different team you see how they do things and how they go hard and how they win all the time. I am grateful to be here on a winning team.”

It will be interesting to see how the Patriots utilize Floyd in their offense. Belichick has always valued multi-dimensional players, particularly in the slot position, and Floyd fits that build perfectly. His 6’3″, 220lb frame gives the Patriots a big-bodied receiver they haven’t seen in years–and one that they envisioned former receiver Aaron Dobson would be.

Here’s to hoping that Floyd will pan out a tad bit better than Dobson did.

