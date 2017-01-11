New England Patriots: Michael Floyd Likes “Different Attitude” In New England

As the New England Patriots get ready for their playoff game Saturday against the Houston Texans, much has been made of the sudden abundance of weapons that quarterback Tom Brady now has at his disposal.

When All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski was placed on injured reserve with a season ending back injury on December 3rd, many pundits were skeptical the Patriots could make up for his production. But the Patriots, with their now vaunted receiving core, have averaged 29.6 points per game since he left the team.

And they thank one of their newest additions, Michael Floyd, for some of their latest fireworks.

While Floyd has only played in two games for the Patriots since being claimed off waivers on December 15th, he has given New England a physical presence at wide receiver they have not seen in many years. In some respects, he has many of the same physical attributes that made Anquan Boldin a thorn on the Patriots side for so many years when he was with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots are happy to have Floyd. And it appears he’s enjoying his time in New England as well.

“I like it,” Floyd said of being in New England. “It’s kind of the place for me. Not too many things to do around here. Actually, I like the culture that the team brings and the chemistry with the guys.”

When asked what it was specifically that he liked about New England, Floyd elaborated further.

“I think it’s just a different attitude here. I different feeling. Being the new guy coming in, I think you have to be up on everything, on your toes, making sure that whatever they throw at you, you’re right on top of it and you’re focused and you’re ready for whenever your time is called.”

Floyd’s biggest plays this season came in the Patriots 35-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. He scored a seven yard touchdown on a pass from Tom Brady where he broke multiple tackles while driving to the end zone to give New England a 14-0 lead. Later in the second half, he delivered of the hardest hitting blocks you’ll ever seen on Dolphins CB Tony Lippett to spring Julian Edelman for a 77 yard touchdown.

It’s plays like this that the Patriots are looking forward to having him for their championship stretch run.

“It’s just going out there and making plays,” Floyd said of helping the Patriots in the playoffs. “I know what I can do and what my ability is. When my time is called, I’ll be there to make a play. You just have to go out there and make it do the best of your ability to get the job done.

If he can make a few more plays like these in the playoffs, Floyd may be playing his way back onto New England next year once his contract runs up at the end of this season.

