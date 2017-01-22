New England Patriots: Martellus Bennett Playing With Cracked Bone

The New England Patriots have been banged up this season. One of the players who is certainly feeling the long season is tight end, Martellus Bennett.

It has been a great first season for New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett. Since being acquired from the Chicago Bears in the offseason, Bennett has been great for the Patriots. This season, Bennett has totaled 55 receptions, 701 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns.

The Patriots acquired Bennett with the plan of pairing him with Rob Gronkowski. Having two of the best tight ends in football would be a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators to deal with. However, the two weren’t able to play much together.

Sadly, Gronkowski missed a lot of games this season due to multiple injuries. However, Gronkowski’s absence hasn’t crippled the Patriots’ offense like we have seen in the past. Having Bennett on the team has still provided the Patriots with the great tight end that they are used to having.

Even though Bennett hasn’t missed a game this season, he has been hurt all season. Since early in the season, Bennett has been dealing with an ankle injury. According to Ian Rapoport, Bennett has been playing with a cracked bone and bone chips in his ankle. Even though this would cause many to stop playing, Bennett has been powering through the pain for the Patriots.

#Patriots love Martellus Bennett’s toughness. Example: He plays with a cracked bone & bone chips in his ankle. Surgery likely this spring — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2017

Bennett will have to have surgery in the offseason, but he is still focused on winning a Super Bowl this season. Against the Houston Texans, Bennett had one of his worst games of the season. In the AFC Championship Game, the Patriots will need more from Bennett in a favorable matchup for the tight end.

Even though Bennett is a free agent at the end of the season, he has put the team before his own interests. Some would have protected themselves for free agency, but that’s not Bennett’s style.

