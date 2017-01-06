New England Patriots: Martellus Bennett Not Worried About Contract

Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots is going to be a free agent at the end of the season. However, he’s not letting it be a distraction.

One of the best moves for the New England Patriots this offseason was the acquisition of tight end Martellus Bennett. In his career, Bennett has proven to be a very good tight end, and he has fit in well in New England.

Getting Bennett from the Chicago Bears was good for the Patriots for a few reasons. Bennett provided the Patriots with another talented tight end to replicate what they had when Aaron Hernandez was on the team. Also, he offered them some great insurance in case anything happened to Rob Gronkowski. Due to injuries this season, Gronkowski was pretty much a non-factor this season, making Bennett an even better signing.

This season, Bennett has totaled 55 receptions, 701 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns. Bennett has been battling an ankle injury for most of the season, but he didn’t miss a game for the Patriots.

In the offseason, Bennett is going to be a free agent. All indications are that Bennett would love to stay with the Patriots, but anything can happen in free agency. With the playoffs starting on Sunday, Bennett isn’t thinking about his contract situation.

“Yeah, I love it here,” Bennett said Thursday morning to Zack Cox of NESN.com. “I mean, we’ll figure it out when it’s time to figure it out, but my family loves it here. I love being part of this team, this organization, and this city. So when it comes around, it comes around. I’m not really tripping. I save my money pretty good. I have a good portfolio, so I’m not really tripping right now.”

Without Gronkowski in the playoffs, Bennett will continue to be a big part of the offense. Behind Julian Edelman, Bennett is the second option for Tom Brady in the passing offense. Expect to see a great postseason for Bennett, as he will continue his great season.

