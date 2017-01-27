New England Patriots: Kyle Shanahan Does Not Underestimate Defense

Despite having the best defense in points allowed this season, the New England Patriots have been underestimated by some.

Coming into Super Bowl 51, the New England Patriots have allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL. Pairing that with Tom Brady and the great New England offense, it’s no surprise that the Patriots are in the Super Bowl this season.

Despite having a talented defensive group, the Patriots have been underestimated by some. Many attribute the Patriots’ defense looking so good statistically to the teams and players that they have faced. However, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan isn’t taking this group lightly at all.

“That blows my mind that people would be doing that,” Shanahan said to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “It’s the best defense that we’ve seen in the NFL this year. The numbers show it. And watch the film and you see exactly why their numbers are the way they are. They are extremely tough to score against. That’s why their No. 1 in the NFL. I believe only one game this year someone scored 30 points.

Throughout the defense, the Patriots have a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball. In the secondary, Devin McCourty and Malcolm Butler are two of the best at their respective positions. At linebacker, Dont’a Hightower has been one of the leaders of the defense in the middle.

“They have very good players all around: players that are interchangeable that can be pass-rushers, that can be linebackers, that can be corners, that can be safeties. And they have an extremely good scheme. So, it’s by far the biggest challenge we’ve had this year.”

Facing the Falcons will be the most challenging task for the Patriots this season. Shanahan has this offense clicking as we have seen in the playoffs this season. A balanced attack has resulted in the Falcons being the league’s highest-scoring offense.

Something will have to give on Super Bowl Sunday. Historically, the defense gets the best of an offense, but we will have to wait and see.

