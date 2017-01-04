New England Patriots: Julian Edelman Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

After missing the final six games of last season, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman vowed to tackle 2016 with a vengeance.

Mission accomplished.

Edelman finished the 2016 campaign with the highest receiving yards (1,106) total and the second most receptions (98) of his career. After only playing in 10 games last year, Edelman played in every game this season and was a steadying presence on the Patriots offense that went through numerous changes over the season.

Edelman’s year culminated in his best performance of the season this past Sunday against the Miami Dolphins when he hauled in eight catches for 151 yards and a touchdown. The 151 yards are a career best for Edelman and his 77 yard touchdown reception was also a personal best.

On Wednesday, he was rewarded for his play by being named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He is the sixth Patriot to receive a weekly award this year and is the first Patriot WR to receive the OPW award since Randy Moss in 2007.

Edelman’s 1,106 yards this season puts him into elite company, as he is now one of six Patriot players to records two or more seasons of 1,000 receiving yards, joining Wes Welker (5), Rob Gronkowski (3), Randy Moss (3), Stanley Morgan (3), and Terry Glenn (2). Edelman also posted 1,056 yards receiving back in 2013, his previous career high.

For Edelman now, however, the focus is singular: bringing a fifth Lombardi Trophy to One Patriot Place.

After the Patriots win in Miami Sunday, Edelman posted a picture on Instagram of teammate Michael Floyd’s touchdown with the hashtag #newseason.

I believe he's in sir look!!! #newseason A photo posted by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:38am PST

For Edelman and the Patriots, as favorites to get to Super Bowl LI, this new season looks like it could be one to remember.

This article originally appeared on