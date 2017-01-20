New England Patriots: Julian Edelman Has Advice For Teammates

The New England Patriots will be playing the AFC Championship Game for the sixth straight season. For some, it will be their first time.

For the sixth straight season, the New England Patriots will be playing in the AFC Championship Game. As a whole, the Patriots are a very experienced team heading into the game on Sunday. However, there are some young players and new faces that haven’t played in an AFC Championship Game.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman is one of the more experienced players on the Patriots, and he had some advice for the young players.

“You just tell them, ‘go out and do what you’ve been doing, put everything you have, go a little extra in this week because you won’t regret it,’” Edelman said to Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com. “It’s just, it’s a fun game to play in, but don’t think of it as too big. You’ve been playing this game for a while, your whole life, and just prepare and do everything you’ve done during the season. And I have to remind myself that, and that’s what I tell them and try to do.”

Edelman has become a big part of the Patriots’ offense. With Rob Gronkowski out for the season, Edelman has emerged as the No.1 target for Tom Brady in the passing offense. Even though success in New England has come often for Edelman and his teammates, they don’t take it for granted.

“You never take it for granted,” Edelman said to Duffy. “There’s a lot of guys that haven’t got this opportunity once. It’s great and everything. You think about it. It’s a huge stage and everything, but after being in it a couple of times now, you just try to keep it in perspective and handle it like every other week that got you here.”

Edelman will be one of the key players for the Patriots on Sunday. As Brady’s favorite target, Edelman will be looking to lead by example against the Steelers.

This article originally appeared on