New England Patriots: Julian Edelman Can Reach Milestone in Super Bowl LI

One of the great steals for the New England Patriots in recent years was when they drafted wide receiver Julian Edelman.

After a slow start to his career, Julian Edelman has become a No.1 wide receiver New England Patriots. Starting in the 2013 season, Edelman had a massive leap in his production.

In 2012, Edelman totaled just 21 receptions in nine games. The following year, Edelman burst onto the scene with 105 receptions in 2013. Edelman has proven to be another great late-round draft choice that has turned into a star.

As Tom Brady’s No.1 option in the passing game, Brady reflected on all of the hard work that Edelman has put in over the years.

“Jules has been incredible since he’s really assumed that main spot on our team,” Brady said to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I’ve always wanted him to succeed so badly, and he’s put so much into it. He’s come a long way. He’s fought his way up.”

Edelman credits his teammates as a big reason for his success. With a lot of talent and depth over the years, Edelman had to work hard to get the role that he is in now.

“We had a lot of good football players come here, and you’re not just given something here overnight. You have to go out and earn it and put in your time,” he said to Reiss. “The team needed me at different positions, doing different things at the time because we had the receiver position covered at the time. That’s football. You have to put in your time and earn your stripes and be prepared for an opportunity when you get it.”

While Edelman has had success in the regular season, he has also been a big part of the offense in the playoffs. In his postseason career, Edelman has totaled 84 receptions. Currently, he is ranked seventh on the all-time receptions list in the postseason.

With one game to go against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51, he has his eyes set on moving up. As of now, Reggie Wayne is in second place with 93 career postseason receptions. Just being nine shy of Wayne, Edelman can certainly catch and pass him. Along the way, he would pass players like Michael Irvin, Hines Ward, Andre Reed, and Wes Welker.

Edelman has been targeted 10 or more times in both playoffs games this postseason. He has totaled eight receptions in each of those games. Another game like that means he could close the gap on Wayne. While reaching Wayne is possible, he is still way behind Jerry Rice, who has 151 receptions in the postseason.

Pretty good company for the seventh round pick.

This article originally appeared on