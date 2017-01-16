New England Patriots: Josh McDaniels Not Leaving for 49ers

The New England Patriots have received some great news on Monday, as offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels will not be leaving New England this offseason.

Due to the success of the New England Patriots, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels emerged as a head coach candidate this offseason. Despite a lot of interest from the San Francisco 49ers, McDaniels will be remaining in New England for at least one more season.

“They did a great job with their presentation,” McDaniels said via ESPN.com. “Again, humbled to be included in that process. At this time, it’s just best for my family and myself to remain here in New England, and focus on this year’s playoffs and finish out the year however it turns out.”

This is certainly great news for the Patriots, as they will be playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. Thanks to McDaniels, the Patriots’ offense has been really impressive this season with and without Tom Brady.

“I’ve always said how grateful I am for this opportunity to work here for Mr. Kraft and his family and coach under Bill [Belichick], with a lot of great guys on our staff and have the privilege to work with the players we get to work with each day,” McDaniels said. “It’s a great opportunity, very thankful to be here, and very much looking forward to this week against Pittsburgh.”

#49ers came into today with #Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan and #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as co-favorites. Now, Mcdaniels is out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2017

The 49ers’ opening was certainly an interesting one for McDaniels. Due to the franchise being a mess the past few seasons, it would have been a clean slate for McDaniels to try and help rebuild. While flexibility to get players that you want is nice, there also wasn’t much talent already in place for the 49ers.

Now, McDaniels will be able to focus completely on the Steelers and possibly one more team this season. While it is great for the Patriots that McDaniels is back for next season, he will likely be one of the premier head coaching candidates next season.

