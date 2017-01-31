New England Patriots: Josh McDaniels has learned from failures

The New England Patriots have one of best offensive coordinators in the league in Josh McDaniels. However, his success will likely land him another head coaching gig.

There are few offensive coordinators in the NFL than Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots. Since he became the offensive coordinator in 2006 season, McDaniels has been considered one of the best offensive minds in the NFL.

His success the first time around as an offensive coordinator for the Patriots landed him a head coaching job with the Denver Broncos. As a head coach, McDaniels didn’t do great for the Broncos, as he was fired before completing his second season. Being in his early 30’s, McDaniels might not have been quite ready for the job.

However, his failures have helped him prepare for what’s to come. After being interviewed by a few teams this offseason, McDaniels will likely be one of the top head coaching candidates in 2018. Despite failing in his first stint as a head coach, McDaniels believes he has learned from previous mistakes.

“Sure. All the experiences I’ve had in coaching I hope have made me a better person, better coach,” McDaniels said to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “I think so much about this game, this business, is about people and trying to put together the right group of people and allow them to have their responsibilities, trust them to do their job and be a great resource for them and help them in any way that you can.”

“Some of the things I failed at before, I think I learned from and am better for it. I think I am.”

We will have to wait and see what’s in store for McDaniels next. There will certainly be head coaching positions available after the regular season next year, and McDaniels seems to be patient for what will fit him best.

