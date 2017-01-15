Tom Brady trolls Texans on Facebook after dominant win

The New England Patriots did exactly what everyone thought they would on Saturday night, dominating the Brock Osweiler-led Houston Texans all the way to a 34-16 victory. The win secured the Pats a spot in the AFC title game for the sixth straight year, an NFL record.

After the game, Tom Brady took to Facebook in typical fashion to troll the Texans. Here’s the “front page” of his TB Times, showing him putting a baby bull to bed.

After the Patriots beat the Ravens, Brady channeled his inner Edgar Allen Poe with a brilliant Facebook post.

Brady stays winning on the field and off it as he’s rapidly approaching yet another Super Bowl appearance.