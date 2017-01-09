Tom Brady relates to Giants’ Miami trip, admits he did things he regrets

The New York Giants were bounced from the postseason on Sunday after an embarrassing 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The defense was atrocious, but the play of Odell Beckham Jr. and the receivers was even worse. And fair or not, the debacle is being blamed on the highly criticized Miami trip last Monday.

Beckham and the Giants say it had no impact on the game and it’s “not realistic” to make that connection. That may very well be true, but it’s always going to be a discussion.

Of course, the Giants aren’t the only ones who have used their days off to relax and recuperate. Tony Romo and Jason Witten used their playoff bye week in 2007 to take a trip to Cabo before losing to the Giants the following week. Even Tom Brady took his share of trips across the country in his younger days, which he now regrets doing.

He was asked about the Giants’ situation on Monday, saying this:

“It’s a tricky situation,” Brady said on WEEI Radio Monday. “Players are off. Everyone decides what they want to do in their off time. When I was young, I did a lot of things when I look back I probably wish I wouldn’t have done — flying across country and things like that. It just wasn’t publicized.”

Brady said he used to fly back home to California on his days off before realizing it probably wasn’t in his best interest.

“I was from California so when I had off time that’s where I went. Looking back, there was one time I was actually injured pretty good, and I decided to do it, and I landed, and then I stayed overnight, and then I realized I better fly back. I flew back the next morning because it wasn’t a very smart decision.”

He’s since learned from his mistakes, and as everyone now knows, he puts everything he has into his preparation and body. He doesn’t drink beer during the season and hardly eats as much as a potato chip. Brady is meticulous in the way he approaches every week, which may not have been the case years ago.

“You’re younger, you don’t have all the experience that you have. I’m at a point where doing this as long as I have, I cherish the opportunity that I have, and I’m putting everything into it,” Brady said. “I’ll have time at the end of the year to do things I need to do. But right now I have to focus on what my job is, and that’s to put everything I can into this week.”

You can bet Brady won’t be taking any days off this week leading up to Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans. Knowing him, he probably won’t take two hours to watch a movie. The most exciting thing he did during his week off was probably joining Instagram, which hundreds of thousands of fans were pleased about, according to his followers.