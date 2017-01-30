A massive crowd sent the Patriots off to Houston with a Gillette Stadium rally

The New England Patriots are less than a week from their ninth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, and Monday will bring them one step closer to that becoming a reality. A day after the Atlanta Falcons made their way to Houston, the Patriots are doing the same Monday.

They’re set to arrive at the airport this afternoon, but before boarding the flight, the team hosted a send-off rally at Gillette Stadium. And just as the Falcons were Sunday, the Patriots were sent to Houston by a massive crowd of raucous fans.

Crowd going nuts for former #Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins pic.twitter.com/J8pOydEavg — Anthony Gulizia (@AnthonyGulizia) January 30, 2017

The steps to Patriot Place were flooded with Pats fans who were overcome with excitement as their team headed to a record ninth Super Bowl.

Another look at crowd at #Patriots rally. Stairs to Patriot Place are packed pic.twitter.com/0p35pk3IkG — Anthony Gulizia (@AnthonyGulizia) January 30, 2017

Some were apparently at Gillette Stadium at 3:30 a.m., which shows some serious dedication to the team.

#Patriots (maniacs) fans were here at 3:30 a.m. for sendoff rally — Anthony Gulizia (@AnthonyGulizia) January 30, 2017

Tom Brady capped off the rally with “Go Pats, let’s go!”

#Patriots QB Tom Brady ends it with a "Go Pats, let's go!" pic.twitter.com/6uXMHwrhtu — Anthony Gulizia (@AnthonyGulizia) January 30, 2017

Ty Law was also in attendance for the send-off, declaring the Patriots are going to bring back a fifth Lombardi Trophy.