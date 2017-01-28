New England Patriots: Dont’a Hightower Feeling the Long Season

New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower is one of the leaders of the defense. However, he has been banged up this season.

In the NFL, nobody is healthy when it comes to the playoffs, and that is also true for the New England Patriots. Like all teams, the Patriots have dealt with injuries this season, and one player that has been fighting through them is linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

As one of the best players on the Patriots, Hightower is the leader in the middle of the Patriots’ defense. With Hightower, the Patriots are obviously a better team, but they have managed when he has been hurt.

This season, Hightower has been dealing with a nagging knee injury. In addition to that, he has also had some shoulder problems. With just one game to go, Hightower will certainly be playing in Super Bowl 51. However, he is feeling the effects of a long season.

In the AFC Championship Game, the Patriots used Hightower in a rotation at linebacker. He played just over half of the snaps on defense. Being in a rotation is different for Hightower, but he isn’t one for questioning his coaches.

“It’s really kind of knowing your role and accepting what it is,” Hightower said to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, deferring to Patriots coaches. “They’re going to do the best job they can as far as putting the right guys out there and calling the right calls. If rotating or however we’re doing it is the call, I’m not here to argue as long as we get that dub at the end.”

Hightower didn’t elaborate on why he was only playing about the half of the time. Although, it’s pretty obvious that the Patriots are trying to protect him.

“That’s something for [Patriots coach] Bill [Belichick],” he said to Reiss. “Same as you — they tell me I’m down a series, or we’re rotating or whatever, and I’m not here to bitch or argue. I’m just, ‘Yes sir.’”

For the Super Bowl, expect to see Hightower a bit healthier. The extra week off will certainly come in handy for him. Expect Hightower on the field more than just half of the time.

This article originally appeared on