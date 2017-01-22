New England Patriots Defeat Steelers, Advance to Super Bowl 51

The New England Patriots were able to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers to advance to Super Bowl 51.

Pittsburgh Steelers 17 New England Patriots 36

After the Atlanta Falcons were able to defeat the Green Bay Packers with ease, the New England Patriots did the same to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This season, the Patriots have been the best team in the AFC, and they proved that once again on Sunday.

While the Patriots did win rather easily, it has to be pointed out that the Steelers lost running back Le’Veon Bell early in the game with a groin injury. Obviously, Bell is one of the best players in the NFL and losing him certainly affected this game.

Even though Bell might have been enough for the Steelers to beat the Patriots, having him healthy would have made it a closer game. The big story in this game was without a doubt the Patriots’ offense.

After being somewhat rusty against the Houston Texans, this was a unit that looked crisp on Sunday. Tom Brady had an outstanding game once again against the Steelers. In his career, Brady has played well against the Steelers. On Sunday, it was no different.

With a big game from Brady came a big game for his wide receivers. Both Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman were able to total over 100 receiving yards. Hogan was the real star for the Patriots’ offense, as he was able to have multiple long receptions in the win.

Now, all focus will turn to the Falcons. Like the Patriots, the Falcons have been very impressive on their way to the Super Bowl. Defeating the Packers and Seattle Seahawks is certainly an accomplishment, and they have the probable MVP in Matt Ryan leading the way.

We will have to wait two weeks. However, Super Bowl 51 should be a fun one between the Patriots and Falcons.

