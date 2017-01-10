New England Patriots: Coordinators Praise Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots have two of the best coordinators in the NFL this season, and they attribute their success to head coach Bill Belichick.

As the best team in the AFC, the New England Patriots have the luxury of having a great coaching staff. Head coach Bill Belichick is arguably the best head coach in the NFL, and he has assembled a talented staff.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has thrived in New England and also has defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Both are up for head coaching jobs this offseason, and they couldn’t have praised Belichick more for helping them grow.

“To be real honest with you, Coach Belichick is unbelievable,” Patricia said to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “He’s one of the smartest football coaches I’ve ever been around. I’ve learned a lot from him. I just really enjoy every day of trying to understand the game and how he sees the game and what he looks at.”

Patricia has really helped turn the Patriots into a team with a solid defensive unit. On the ground, the Patriots ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed in the regular season. Being an elite run defense has certainly been a reason for the 14-2 record. McDaniels was also quick to call Belichick the best.

“He’s the best,” added McDaniels to Reiss. “He’s very unselfish and he cares for us all. If there is something we need or we would ask him, I’m certain he would do it and give it to us, whether it’s advice, wisdom, counsel. He’s not only somebody we take our cue from in terms of getting ready for the next opponent, but he’s a mentor in a lot of different areas of our lives, and this would be no different.”

Under Belichick both McDaniels and Patricia have grown as coaches. Whether it be this year or sometime in the near future, they will both likely be head coaches in the NFL.

