New England Patriots: Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell Active vs Steelers

The New England Patriots will reportedly have two of their wide receivers healthy and ready to go in the AFC Championship Game.

According to Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots will have both Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell ready to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Patriots Martellus Bennett, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell – all listed as quest. – all are expected to play today vs. Steelers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2017

The weapons for Tom Brady have been banged up throughout a good chunk of the season. Since the loss of Rob Gronkowski for the season, the Patriots have been banged up at wide receiver.

Last week, wide receiver Danny Amendola was able to make his return to the lineup against the Houston Texans. Even though Amendola wasn’t a huge factor, it was certainly good to see him back. Amendola didn’t record a reception, but he did have one rush for 15 yards.

One of the players that were noticeably out was Mitchell. In the final game of the season against the Miami Dolphins, Mitchell was injured, and he missed the Divisional Round. Mitchell really emerged in the second half of the season for the Patriots. This season, Mitchell totaled 32 receptions, 402 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns.

Also against the Texans, Hogan suffered a bruised quad. Hogan had a really great game against the Texans, and it will be important to have him on the field. In the win against the Texans, Hogan totaled four receptions and 95 receiving yards. As the downfield option for Brady, Hogan has been great at stretching the field for the Patriots.

Against an improved Steelers defense, having everyone healthy will be important. Brady has had success against the Steelers in his career. On Sunday, he will be poised to help lead his team to the Super Bowl with all of his wide receivers.

