New England Patriots: Chris Hogan Determined to Remain Focused

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan has become a household name in the playoffs this season. However, he doesn’t forget the tough journey it has been.

This offseason, the New England Patriots signed a relatively unknown wide receiver from the Buffalo Bills named Chris Hogan. With the Bills, Hogan was a solid wide receiver in an offense that didn’t feature the pass.

In 2014 and 2015, Hogan totaled just under 500 receiving yards both seasons. While the numbers didn’t jump off the page, Hogan was able to peak the interest of the Patriots this offseason. Now, Hogan has emerged as a star for the Patriots’ offense this postseason.

“It’s fun to be part of this, seeing everyone here — the media,” Hogan said to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “It’s a neat experience for me, but I think I do a pretty good job of not letting things distract me from what I want to do and what I want to accomplish as a football player. This is a dream come true, playing in the Super Bowl, so there’s nothing that will distract me from putting in the work.”

Hogan went to Monmouth University in college, which is certainly not known for producing NFL players. He has been cut and on multiple teams. However, it has all led him to this moment with the Patriots.

“It’s been a long road,” Hogan said to Cimini. “I’ve been cut, I’ve been all over the place, but my mentality has never changed.” “As a football player, as an athlete, as a competitor, that dream of playing the Super Bowl … I was never going to lose that,” he said. “It’s been a long journey. I’ve had a lot of bumps in the road, but I kept my head down and kept working. … This whole year has been amazing. I couldn’t have written it up any better.”

This postseason, Hogan has played excellent for the Patriots. In the win, Hogan totaled four receptions and 95 receiving yards. Hogan was forced to leave the game early due to a thigh bruise. However, he certainly left his mark.

In the AFC Championship Game, Hogan played even better. He totaled nine receptions, 180 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. The Steelers’ defense frequently lost Hogan in coverage, and he was able to make them pay.

Despite sudden fame, Hogan is determined to remain focused on the task at hand. In Super Bowl 51, expect to see Hogan try to finish off a great postseason.

This article originally appeared on