New England Patriots: Brett Farve Predicts Patriots in Super Bowl

The New England Patriots are the favorite in the AFC to make the Super Bowl. Who does quarterback Brett Favre believe they will be playing?

The New England Patriots will be playing their first game of the playoffs against the Houston Texans on Saturday night. As a massive favorite, almost everyone is expecting them to cruise to a victory.

While many believe the Patriots will have an easy time reaching the Super Bowl, their opponent from the NFC will likely be a good one. Fans of the NFL wouldn’t complain seeing any of the NFC teams left standing against New England, as they would all be good games.

Former quarterback Brett Favre believes that it will be the Green Bay Packers as the representative from the NFC.

“Green Bay,” Favre said on his SiriusXM NFL Radio show recently via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. “I’m not surprised. I don’t think anyone’s surprised. When you look at records across the league, especially now, with teams that are still playing they’re one of those that you can say is much better than their record indicates.

As the hottest team in the NFC, many are picking the Packers to upset the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Despite being a supporter of the Cowboys all season, Favre knows what momentum means in the NFL.

“I’ve been behind Dallas all year. With each week I’ve gotten a little more confident in their play. That being said, teams like Atlanta who have found ways to stumble … Until they conquer their demons, it’s going to be talked about. Green Bay has had their problems, but they’ve been there and done that. They’re hot at the right time. Look out.

From the AFC, Favre’s pick was a rather easy one. Like a lot of people, he believes it will be the Patriots.

“Then you have to look at New England. They’re hot all the time. I still say it’s New England and Green Bay in the Super Bowl.”

A Patriots/Packers Super Bowl would certainly be a great one to watch. Seeing Aaron Rodgers against Tom Brady in the big game has the makings of a classic. With a few games to go for both teams, we will have to wait and see if Favre is correct.

This article originally appeared on