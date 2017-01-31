New England Patriots: Bennett Likely to Skip WH Visit if Pats Win SB

When the New England Patriots traded for tight end Martellus Bennett in the offseason, they knew they would be getting a player with a colorful personality.

Even in the dark, mysterious place that is the Patriots locker room, Bennett has always been outspoken in his beliefs. So when the question of the Patriots visiting a Donald Trump White House in the event of a victory came up during the Super Bowl LI media day yesterday, Bennett offered his opinion on the potential trip.

“I don’t know,” Bennett responded. “I’ve got to win a Super Bowl but most likely no.”

Why not?

“Because, I don’t support the guy that’s in the house,” Bennett answered.

The Patriots have had a murky relationship with the controversial President. Quarterback Tom Brady is a noted friend of Trump and the President also has friendly relations with head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft. These relationships have come under heavy scrutiny over the past two weeks as the Patriots are in the national media spotlight that the Super Bowl brings.

Even still, their relationship should not deter the fact that the Patriots are a close knit bunch with a multitude of characters from all different backgrounds and beliefs. They have come together during this season in the common goal of winning a championship and they now sit one win away from achieving that goal.

We’ll see on Sunday if they are able to finish what they started almost a full year ago.

