New England Patriots: Bennett Doesn’t Care About Brown Video

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett wasn’t a fan of Antonio Brown‘s Facebook Live video stream from the team’s locker room celebration Sunday night.

When asked about the video that has made headlines all week, Bennett shrugged his shoulders.

In fact, he thinks Brown should send his follows Bennett’s way for a real social media experience.

“I don’t give a [expletive] about his social media. I don’t follow him,” Bennett said, smiling. “Send some followers my way, Antonio. I’ve got better content.”

It appears the headmaster of the ‘Imagination Agency’ wants some more creativity from the wide receiver who receives headlines for his flashiness in addition to his athleticism.

Nevertheless, Bennett is certainly impressed with the Steelers defense, and he’ll need to be at his best game Sunday in order help the Patriots move on to Super Bowl LI.

“They move some guys around to different places, and they’ve been playing pretty well. They stick to what they do best,” Bennett said. “They won nine in a row; it’s for a reason. All those guys have been playing well. They’ve been mixing and matching different guys on defense, but I think they found the right matchups on defense with the guys playing together. They don’t rotate much — they’ll be 12 to 11 guys we’ll see on defense. Those are the guys who will play the whole game.

When asked who in particular stood out to him, he proceeded to name their linebackers as being as explosive a group as they’ve faced all year.

“[Lawrence] Timmons, [Ryan] Shazier, Bud Dupree. All the guys are playing. [James] Harrison is playing well. He’s almost as old as my pops, and he’s still playing like a beast out there,” Bennett added. “They just have a lot of guys flying around and playing good football. I think they pursue the ball really ell. They’re always looking to turn the ball over. Other than that, they’re just a physical front. And Tuitt is just a hell of a player as well. So we’ll have our hands full this week.”

Indeed they will. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 PM Sunday night.

