New England Patriots: Alan Branch Key to Stopping Falcons’ Rushing Attack

The New England Patriots will be entering Super Bowl 51 with one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Defensive tackle Alan Branch is a big reason why.

One of the pleasant surprises for the New England Patriots has been the play of veteran defensive tackle Alan Branch. This season, Branch has emerged as the anchor of the Patriots’ running defense, which allowed the third-fewest rushing yards in the NFL.

Branch has been with the Patriots for the past three seasons. However, at the age of 32, Branch is having his best season for the Patriots in 2016.

“Alan has done a great job for us,” Belichick said to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “Along with his play, which is certainly significant, one of the things that have been really impressive about him has been his play time. In addition to his overall production, he’s played a lot more than he has in quite a while in terms of a number of plays.” “Guys that weigh 350 pounds and are athletic and long like he is, they don’t grow on trees. They’re hard to find.”

Even though he is 32-years-old and 350 pounds, Branch has been able to play a lot of snaps for the Patriots this season. This season, Branch has played 60.1 percent of the snaps on defensive. Compared to last season, Branch was only on the field for 39.6 percent of the time.

Branch and the Patriots’ rushing defense will certainly be challenged in Super Bowl 51. The Atlanta Falcons have a talented duo at running back this season. That has resulted in them having the fifth-most total team rushing yards in the NFL this season.

Devonta Freeman led the way for the Falcons on the ground, as he totaled 1,079 rushing yards. Tevin Coleman also played well this season, as he totaled 520 rushing yards. Slowing down the Falcons on the ground will be very important for the Patriots’ defense in the Super Bowl.

For Branch, he will also be facing one of the best centers in the NFL. Alex Mack has been credited as one of the reasons why the Falcons’ offensive line has been so good in 2016. Seeing this two squaring off will certainly be a matchup to watch in the Super Bowl.

It has been a great season for Branch and the Patriots’ rushing defense. In Super Bowl 51, they will hope to raise the Lombardi Trophy at the end of a great season.

