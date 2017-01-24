New England Patriots: 3 Teams To Watch For Garoppolo Trade

The New England Patriots aren’t thinking about the off-season just yet, for obvious reasons. Still there is a growing belief that they have a plan in mind.

With Tom Brady showing no signs of slowing down at 39-years old, it looks like they are ready to field offers for 25-year old backup Jimmy Garoppolo. The former 2nd round pick will be a free agent in 2018. So the Patriots know unless they plan to make him the starter by then, odds are this will be their last opportunity to get something back in return before he’s gone.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the team is indeed open to dealing the young quarterback, but it will depend on several factors.

“The Patriots are open to trading Jimmy Garoppolo and they are going to listen to all offers, as they have over the last couple years for Garoppolo — and they have gotten a couple inquiries,” Rapoport said. “But from what I am being told there are several complicating factors: First of all, the price tag, expected to be at least a first-round pick — just based off the quarterback market. Will anyone give them that? Second of all, are the Patriots really comfortable going forward with Jacoby Brissett as their backup quarterback in case Tom Brady gets hurt? That might be the biggest question of all.”

Thus comes the next question. If and when they do trade Garoppolo, which teams are the likeliest to be in play? There will be plenty who might have passing interest but not the capital or true desire to get a deal done. Here are three teams though that make the most sense, each for a different reason than the other.

Best equipped: Cleveland Browns

It’s no secret the need is there at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. In fact, it’s been there since the start of the 1990s. This will mark their latest attempt to solve it. The good news is they more than any team are equipped to make it happen. Thanks to prior trades from last year, the Browns are equipped with with five picks in the first three rounds including two 1st and two 2nd rounders. They could easily put a package together that satisfies New England, and likely could do it without giving up their #1 overall selection. It’s an easy sell.

Per Clayton, Browns have best chance to get Garoppolo. Take Jimmy G, draft Myles Garrett, still have twelfth pick. — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) January 18, 2017

Best fit: Chicago Bears

NFL fans love a great story and how fitting would this one be? Garoppolo, a native of Arlington Heights, Illinois returns to his home state to take over the football team he grew up watching. The Chicago Bears are in dire need of a new direction at quarterback. They’ve failed for years bringing in names from other parts of the country. Why not try somebody from their own back yard? GM Ryan Pace went to the same college at Eastern Illinois. Garoppolo would fit well into the offensive scheme under coordinator Dowell Loggains too.

Sleeper: Houston Texans

It sounds so counter intuitive. Why would the Houston Texans make a costly trade for one backup quarterback when they’ve already crashed burned by signing another. The Brock Osweiler experiment has been a massive failure. Nevertheless the reality is the Texans are a team a quarterback away from contending for a Super Bowl. A rookie likely isn’t going to get them there. Garoppolo is young, experienced and comes from a system that Bill O’Brien knows and trusts in New England. Even in a limited does he looks like an upgrade over Osweiler.

