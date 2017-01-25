New details emerge about the day Bridgewater went down at Vikings practice

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph recently discussed the day back in August when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a season-ending knee injury.

It is not a day that will be looked back upon fondly, but it was certainly one of the most important dates in Minnesota Vikings history. Heading into their final preseason practice on the morning of August 30th, 2016, nothing could prepare the Vikings for the gigantic obstacle in which they were about to be faced with.

Less than a half hour into their practice, Minnesota quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went down with a freakish leg injury that was later determined to be a torn ACL and a dislocated knee. The quarterback’s season was over with just like that.

On Tuesday, Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph was a guest on The Doug Gottlieb Show on CBS Sports Radio and he described the exact point during practice when Bridgewater’s unfortunate injury actually occurred.

The fact that the Minnesota quarterback was injured on just the second play of practice once again proves how snakebitten this franchise continues to be. It was obviously a terrible injury, but there may be no better fan base than those who choose to root for the Vikings that were more prepared to handle what happened on that day back in August.

Some thought the team’s luck could take a turn in a more positive direction after the hiring of head coach Mike Zimmer in 2014. But Minnesota’s abomination of a season in 2016 that began with Bridgewater’s injury revealed that this is the still the same organization that has caused their fans an abundance of stress-related health issues since their existence.

For Rudolph’s full interview with Gottlieb on Tuesday, click here.

