Nelson Agholor Does Something Right, Catches 40-Yard Touchdown (Video)

Philadelphia Eagles wideout Nelson Agholor finally did something right, catching a 40-yard touchdown from Carson Wentz.

When wide receiver Nelson Agholor was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, many Philly fans were excited. That excitement quickly vanished as Agholor struggled mightily in his rookie season. Pro Football Focus had him ranked as one of the worst wide receivers in the game and many fans questioned if he was already a bust.

His 2016 season added more fuel to the bust fire, because Agholor played terrible this year leading up to Week 17. He struggled at times to run routes, go after 50-50 balls, and also command his mind to the point where he needed to be inactive for a week to clear his head.

Since he has played so poorly, many Eagles fans want their favorite team to cut their investment before the start of 2017. The only problem is that Agholor’s contract will most likely hinder that move and he will be back for one more year. The only way for Agholor to get the thought of him no longer playing in Philadelphia or that he is a bust is by playing well. Agholor started poorly in Week 16 against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football by dropping a slant route that could have resulted in a big play.

The Eagles fans made sure he heard their booing throughout the stadium and it was yet another play that made more people give up on him. There are still some people out there that feel he has the talent to succeed, and those people can smile after the play he made in the second quarter of their Week 16 game.

A lot of the credit for this play should go to Carson Wentz. He stood in the pocket and read Landon Collins, who was freelancing on the play, like a book. He noticed that Collins was coming right while Agholor was running his route left and let it rip.

After doing almost nothing right all season, Agholor was able to run under the beautifully thrown ball and score a 40-yard touchdown that put the Eagles ahead, 21-6, in the second quarter. If Agholor is able to keep making plays like that, maybe he will be able to win the Philly faithful over.

This article originally appeared on