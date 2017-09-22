Murray limited at Titans’ practice, questionable vs Seattle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray returned to practice, but his status for Sunday’s game against Seattle remains undecided because of a hamstring injury.

Murray was listed as questionable after being limited on Friday. He had missed two straight practices with the injury.

”He looked better today. He took more snaps today,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said.

Murray led the AFC with 1,287 yards last season. But he has been off to a slow start this season with just 69 yards rushing in two games after hurting a hamstring the first week of training camp. He was replaced in the second half of a 37-16 win in Jacksonville by Derrick Henry, who had a career-high 92 yards and a touchdown.

Mularkey says the Titans (1-1) are being careful with Murray. They already declared rookie receiver Corey Davis and strong safety Johnathan Cyprien out with hamstring injuries.

”We’re going to be smart at this point, and not subject anybody to further injury,” Mularkey said.

Murray declined to comment after practice.

Asked if Henry or Murray will start Sunday, Mularkey was vague.

”We’ll see Sunday,” Mularkey said. ”I don’t think it matters. They’re both really good backs. I don’t think it matters who starts and who doesn’t. They’re both backs that can be productive in this league. I don’t think there’s any secret of who’s on the top of the piece of paper or not.”

Cornerback Tye Smith, who missed last week with a broken hand, was a full participant Friday. He’s cleared to play on Sunday.

