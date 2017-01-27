Murphy’s Law: Why the Green Bay Packers lost to the Atlanta Falcons

After the exciting show the Green Bay Packers put on against the Dallas Cowboys just one week prior, it felt like we would see another fireworks display from them down in Atlanta in the NFC Championship Game.

Turns out, that assumption was dead wrong.

Instead of an instant classic between one of the league’s best-ever offenses and one of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks to ever play, we got a humdrum drubbing.

Green Bay went down quickly and mostly quietly (at least when there was any chance for them to make a decent contest of things) to the tune of a 44-21 outcome which was never particularly close.

Atlanta held up their end of the deal for our expectations coming in, scoring pretty much at will with their incredibly varied attack, picking up those scores in all sorts of impressive fashions.

Green Bay … did not. Not in any way, shape, or form.

The Packers struggled to score, they were hampered by mistakes, and found themselves down by massive margins before we even got out of the first half of the contest.

What the hell happened? How did it all go so terribly wrong?

There’s endless reasons to pick from, honestly. It goes on for days.

The following pages provide those I believe made the most difference in causing the eventual (depressingly bad) loss …

Ripped Away

The game started off fast and furious for both sides, but only one found themselves on the scoreboard through three drives.

Atlanta scored 10 points in their first two drives, while Green Bay saw Mason Crosby push a 41-yard field goal wide right after a promising opening drive fizzled.

The second drive for Green Bay felt extremely important for them to convert into points, lest they get blown out in a hurry.

Everything started out about as well as the Packers could have hoped. In six plays, Green Bay moved the ball 52 yards; among those plays, there were gains of 17 and 22 yards to Randall Cobb, showcasing the dangerous ability of Aaron Rodgers and his receiver to pick apart open spaces in the process. A score felt inevitable.

Too bad that seventh play decided to take a drastically different turn.

On this play, Rodgers handed the ball off to his bruising fullback Aaron Ripkowski.

The second-year player hadn’t been a high-usage player, but when he’d been given opportunities this year he constantly steamrolled through the opposition for tough yardage.

Those runs seemed to get more impressive each week, and this one began as one which could’ve been his best one yet.

Ripkowski blasted forward on the handoff, and even with multiple Atlanta defenders grabbing him he continued plowing forward with no stopping in sight. If things continued as they appeared to be going, a touchdown was just seconds away.

Except, while Ripkowski continued staying on his feet and rumbling forward, Jalen Collins of the Falcons decided to do something different.

Rather than become just another body being dragged forward, he goes directly for the ball; reaching in, he rips it away.

From there, all Ripkowski can do is flail his now-empty arms at the ball as it bounces away. Collins ends up picking the ball up as well, ending up with an eventual touchback to both shut down Green Bay’s scoring opportunity and give his team the ball yet again.

This was the turning point, no question about it.

Had Ripkowski held on and Green Bay scored here, they would’ve been down just 10-7, and this game looks drastically different – especially with the Packers getting the ball back after the half to make up for the failed first drive.

With the turnover here though, the team found itself down 17-0 before Rodgers got another chance with the ball; at that point, even the best case scenario sees their gameplan noticeably altered and their odds at winning drastically damaged – particularly with the level Atlanta’s offense had already shown themselves capable of reaching through just three offensive drives.

Left in the dust

An oft-used phrase in sports is “speed kills”; it proved plenty true in this contest.

Speed is something which can separate the great from the average, giving a player or team a sort of advantage which cannot be fully overcome through mere scheming.

It also is a great way to make up for and cover up mistakes, or to take a performance up to a higher level.

As Robert Mays of The Ringer dove into great detail about in the days leading up to this game, Atlanta is a team built with an abundance of speedy players. This is obvious when looking at the weapons they have available on offense – Taylor Gabriel, Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman to name a few (obviously Julio Jones as well, but as Mays would say, “he’s a centaur,” and I’m not counting mythical beings into that total) – but the defense is where that speed can make a less-heralded (but perhaps even more important) difference.

That was blatantly obvious across this game, to a startling degree.

In no way did Atlanta shut down the Green Bay offense, but the speed they brought to the table let them disrupt plays in stints often enough to prevent the Packers from ever picking up enough of a rhythm to really challenge them, particularly after they had mounted their sizable early lead.

That speed allowed the team to feel comfortable lining up often in man-concept play calls.

If you’ve forgotten, this is something which has been a bugaboo for the Green Bay offense at times in recent seasons; if the receivers aren’t finding ways to beat their man consistently, it leaves Rodgers having to extend plays forever and the offensive line stuck pass-blocking for long bursts without a break – both of which far too often ended up fruitless in that year-long stretch of underwhelming offense exhibited by the team between from mid-2015 to mid-2016.

It never got as bad as many of those game did, but enough damage was done over the course of the game.

Overall, rhythm was undone and many possible big plays were undermined at multiple points across the contest due to all that speed.

Think back to Green Bay’s first drive: they had been moving the ball well, with Rodgers finding Jordy Nelson for some sizable gains and the ball moving seemingly effortlessly down the field to pick up 52 yards in five plays.

On third down however, Rodgers dropped back, but before he had any chance to really set up and look for a target, Deion Jones of the Falcons burst untouched through his line on a delayed blitz like a lightning bolt; it’s kind of surprisingly Rodgers managed to even get the ball away at all (though nowhere close to it being a completion) with how immediately that man had him in his grasps.

The play there took a hot-moving offense and forced them to settle for a field goal try; with the miss, the Packers found themselves with nothing to show for their mostly-good opening series.

Other examples include the way a defender closed in on Rodgers on his INT (forcing him to toss the ball slightly sooner than he appeared to be planning to; in the process, he now gave Jordy zero chance of getting at the ball), the foot-slap sack by Rashede Hagemann that came right before it, or how often in general the Falcons were able to have defenders get up on Rodgers whether he stayed in the pocket or decided to leave it.

Here’s something even more telling: according to ESPN Stats & Info, Rodgers was pressured on 21 of his dropbacks.

If that sounds like a lot, it kind of is; for context, it ties with Cam Newton versus Denver in last year’s Super Bowl (remember how dominant of an effort that was by the Broncos?

In at least one way this one was just as tough on Rodgers) for the most pressures on a quarterback in a playoff game in the past 10 seasons.

Even considering the offensive line ended up with Letroy Guion playing guard at one point, that’s a preposterous amount of pressure.

It was all made possible by the Falcons’ incredible array of speed.

Third downs aplenty

Coming into this game, Green Bay’s defense was known to be awful; even if they played their best, the day would likely end up with them allowing 30+ points.

This wasn’t their best effort, however — far from it, in fact — but their failures showed up most in their play on third downs.

First and second down tended to not be helpful showings for the Packers, but on multiple drives at the start we did see Green Bay manage to force Atlanta into 3rd down plays; if they could force just one more stop, those drives would’ve ended early and helped keep things close for Rodgers and the offense.

Unfortunately, basically every time the Falcons found themselves in these third down situations, they went on to convert them.

Their first drive saw them face three different third downs, all of which were successfully converted, with the final turning into a shovel-pass TD from Ryan to Sanu.

Following that drive, they picked up at least two third downs on three other drives.

That sort of constant failure to halt their opponent when presented the opportunity helped keep the already-struggling defense out on the field for extended stretches, simultaneously lessening the clearly-lacking impact of the group and massively mitigating any slim hopes of giving Rodgers the time he would need for any legitimate comeback attempt.

On the afternoon, we saw Atlanta pick up 10 of their 13 third down opportunities. They did so mainly through the air; 9/10 passing for 101 yards and 3 TDs.

On third and long plays (3rd-&-7 or longer), Atlanta completed 4 of 6; each of the completed plays went for 10+ yards.

It probably shouldn’t be a surprise how well Atlanta was able to do in these situations (check out Danny Kelly’s article on The Ringer about how good Ryan and the Falcons have been on third down this year; in short, they’ve been the league’s best in multiple third down aspects, especially after their bye week), and it’s clear it made a major difference for them from the jump.

No answers For Julio

The Falcons for many years used to rely far too heavily on their resident mythical beast (with good reason; he’s incredible), but that would act as a double-edged sword, dragging down the flow of their offense in lieu of giving him the constant level of targets his skill level demanded (not to mention all the missed time due to his unfortunate multitude of injuries).

This year has seen Atlanta become one of the best offenses the league has ever seen because of the ability of the offense to effectively utilize more weapons (an NFL record 13 players caught touchdowns for them this season).

Even so, the presence of Jones majorly aids their gameplans, and putting his high-end talents to use takes Atlanta to their highest possible level.

We got to see how good the offense could move now with him not being the target -check that opening drive again – but even with that, this was a game to remember from Julio.

He ended up leading his team in targets (12), receptions (9), receiving yardage (180), and touchdowns (2). Five of his catches went for at least 15 yards, including his team-best 73 yard catch-and-run touchdown.

Speaking of that catch, what an impossible day for LaDarius Gunter. This man was supposed to be the team’s 4th corner at best coming into the year, and he had to try handling this monstrous receiver himself.

On this play he simply had no choice but to blatantly hold Julio as he gets spun around, separated from, and then left in the dust after a fruitless diving tackle attempt (along with Damarious Randall, who’s still searching for his soul following Julio’s stiff arm).

Add that to how he was juked into oblivion on another Julio route (he’ still running as you read this), got eaten alive in a 1-on-1 situation against him for a TD on the goalline.

Julio didn’t stop at embarrassing the overmatched Gunter, either; he had plenty of embarrassment to dole out! He owned the third Atlanta drive, coming away with catches of 17, 20, and 19 to easily move his team across the field despite multiple defensive looks thrown his way.

He got flipped in the air during a 23-yard catch attempt; not only does he somehow come down with the ball, but one of the guys trying so hard to stop him ended up hurt rather than him, the guy going end over end and needing to focus on adjusting his hands to make a reception rather than protecting himself on the rapidly approaching meeting with the ground.

Quite simply: Julio was a beast, and the Packers had no way to survive his dominance.

Too Many Bad Breaks

Despite how obvious some matchups seem to be on a weekly basis in the NFL, each and every game in some way/shape/form ultimately comes down to which way the different breaks lean in a contest.

With the Packers coming in as the less-talented team (it’s true, even if we may not want to admit it), they would likely have needed a clear edge in plays breaking their way to force an upset.

Instead, we saw the Falcons have an undeniable advantage in those sort of situations.

To be fair, there were a few decent breaks right away for the Packers, and despite the early deficit through the first three drives I saw at least four actions work in Green Bay’s favor compared to one for Atlanta.

Gabriel dropped a wide-open catch for a first down; not long after, Julio had a tough drop, too. Rodgers somehow avoided an expected Deion Jones sack on a third down incompletion before a field goal attempt (that miss by Crosby was Atlanta’s positive break in this streak).

To end this run, Atlanta held on a 3rd and goal (also saw Julio drop the pass anyway).

After that stretch Atlanta was up 10-0 anyway, but things were still close and it was far too early for things to be over.

If the different breaks had continued to weigh in the Packers’ favor, maybe they make a game of things. Unfortunately, the breaks flipped entirely.

Green Bay was driving for a likely touchdown when Ripkowski lost the ball on a fumble (not only that, but a possible downing at the Atlanta 1 or even a safety, it becomes a touchback).

Gabriel ends up not ready for a direct snap while he motions across the formation and fumbles, but Green Bay isn’t able to pick it up. Rodgers is sacked on a foot slap.

Ryan barely eludes a sack, then sees an almost-certain INT turn into an incompletion after Marwin Evans of Green Bay mistimed his jump. Gunter nearly intercepts Ryan in the endzone soon after, but can’t come down with the ball; Atlanta goes on to score another touchdown afterwards.

Cook drops it on third down to cut short Green Bay’s next drive, then we see Julio make that amazing end-over-end catch while being flipped. Ryan fumbles a snap on that drive, but recovers it; yet another Atlanta touchdown ensues.

This all happened before Green Bay got another notable break in their favor (Rodgers having a second INT overturned on Green Bay’s 7th drive).

During that run of plays, Atlanta added three touchdowns while giving up just one to leave them with a dominant 31-7 advantage.

Things were more even from there – each team saw about four breaks go their way – and showed us an idea of what could have been: in that stretch, Green Bay actually led 14-13 to end the game at 44-21.

That long stretch where Atlanta had everything break in their favor effectively demolished any chance these Packers had at trying to win.

Because of that, another long offseason has begun, full of questions and frustrations for the team and their fans.

This article originally appeared on